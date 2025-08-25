Shimla – BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma has filed a breach of privilege notice against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, accusing him of repeatedly giving false and misleading information in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The notice was sent to Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Monday, and the MLA later shared details of the move on social media.

In his letter, Sudhir Sharma alleged inconsistencies in government statements on employment generation, health infrastructure, and disaster relief. He pointed out that during the budget session for the financial year 2025-26, the Chief Minister announced jobs for 25,000 youth in various departments. However, in the previous monsoon session, the government claimed to have provided employment to over 34,000 people, while in his Independence Day speech this year, the CM said 23,000 jobs were given.

The MLA also questioned the government’s commitment to health infrastructure. “From the first budget session, the CM promised to establish an ideal health institution in every assembly constituency, but not a single one has been built till date. Even BJP MLAs, who represent 28 constituencies, have not seen such institutions,” Sharma wrote.

He further claimed that despite the Chief Minister mentioning the PET scan facility in all three budgets, the project has not been completed. Similarly, the DA announced in the current year’s budget has not yet been released. He also alleged that the government misled the House regarding the electricity bill of a Congress leader with cabinet rank.

On the disaster relief front, Sudhir Sharma highlighted contradictions in official figures. “On 15 February 2024, the government said Rs 483 crore was given as compensation for the 2023 disaster. In this session, the amount was revised to Rs 403 crore, of which Rs 96 crore belonged to 2022-23. This means the government has only distributed Rs 307 crore,” he alleged. Sharma also claimed that the government has failed to fulfill its ten guarantees and has misled the House multiple times.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania confirmed receiving the notice but expressed displeasure over making it public. “The letter is under consideration in the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. We will verify the facts mentioned. If the allegations are baseless, there are provisions against such notices. An appropriate decision will be taken after review,” he said.