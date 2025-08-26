The central government has approved the construction of a four-lane road from Dhali to Sainj in Rampur, adjacent to the capital Shimla. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh shared this information during the Question Hour in the state assembly on Monday, stating that the approval of the annual plan proposal will greatly benefit the people of Upper Shimla.

He also informed that the Centre has approved a budget of Rs 1,452 crore for the Jalori Tunnel project. Responding to a question by BJP MLA Lokendra Kumar from Ani, the minister said that the long-pending demand for a tunnel below Jalori Jot is now moving towards becoming a reality.

“A joint inspection regarding the alignment of the tunnel has been completed, and this will speed up the Forest Clearance Act (FCA) process,” said Vikramaditya Singh. He explained that Jalori Pass remains closed due to heavy snowfall in winter, forcing people from Ani, Nirmand, and Banjar areas to travel long distances via Shimla or Karsog. “The construction of this tunnel will provide a safe and direct route throughout the year,” he added.

The minister further stated that the PMC process for the Dhali–Sainj four-lane project will begin soon. He also highlighted the importance of the Luhri–Aut road, pointing out that the old bridge at Luhri needs an upgrade, and efforts will be made to include this work in the upcoming annual plan.

Responding to a separate query from MLA Ajay Solanki, the minister clarified that steps are being taken to reduce the pendency of forest clearances. Committees have been formed under the chairmanship of District Deputy Commissioners, and pending cases in Chandigarh are also being reviewed. He said it is the government’s responsibility to deposit money for mandatory plantation with the Forest Department, and this is being fulfilled.

MLA Solanki remarked that the required amount of Rs 1.65 crore is substantial, and if MLAs make provision for it as a priority, the issue could be resolved quickly.