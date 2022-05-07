Shimla: The state tax revenue has jumped by 20.59 per cent in the financial year 2021-22.

As per the report, the State Taxes and Excise Department has collected Rs. 8494 crore revenue in the 2021-22 financial year, while it had collected Rs. 8030 crore in the previous financial year.

Subhasish Panda, Principal Secretary of State Taxes and Excise Department, in the monthly review meeting of the Department on Saturday, applauded the efforts of the officers for collecting revenue exceeding the targets under all heads.

Panda directed officers to expedite the work of physical verification of e-way bills and on-the-spot verification of units registered under Goods and Services Tax (GST).

He also directed to ensure the filing of GST returns of all the registered taxpayers by the due date and for this conducting sector-wise analysis and formulate a strategy to fix it so that the actual and time-bound targets can be achieved.

Principal Secretary State Taxes and Excise directed all the zonal and district level officers to implement the excise enforcement action through surveillance squads and implement the track and trace model on the ground.