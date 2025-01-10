The Himachal Pradesh High Court has issued a notice to the state government, the Pollution Control Board, and two stone crushers owned by the MLA from Doon, following allegations of illegal mining and violations of environmental regulations. The petition, filed by Krishna Kumar, highlights the operations of stone crushers in Baddi, Barotiwala, and Nalagarh areas of Solan district, claiming that they are operating in contravention of rules.

The petitioner has accused the stone crushers of renewing their leases after the expiration of the original agreements, without obtaining a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Himachal Pradesh Pollution Control Board or the necessary pollution clearance. Additionally, it is alleged that instead of operating a single crushing unit, these companies have installed multiple crushers within the same premises, drastically increasing the scale of their mining operations.

The petition claims that these stone crushers are extracting vast quantities of minerals far beyond the limits initially approved, using hundreds of trucks for transportation instead of the ten to twenty trucks originally authorized. The petitioner has called for an inspection of the crusher units, including M/s Shiv Bhole Stone Crusher, M/s Kundlas Stone Crusher, Rama Stone Crusher, M/s Gupta Stone Crusher, and M/s Doon Stone Crusher, located in Haripur Sandoli Tehsil, Nalagarh.

The petitioner also demands that these units be required to install CCTV cameras at each crusher site, along with check posts and measurement bridges to monitor and control the amount of mining material being extracted and transported. It has been further requested that similar check posts be set up at the Punjab border to prevent illegal transportation of mining materials into the neighbouring state, which is alleged to be causing significant financial loss to Himachal Pradesh.

Furthermore, the petition highlights over 200 complaints from locals regarding illegal mining and unregulated operations by pharmaceutical companies in the area. These complaints, according to the petitioner, have not been adequately addressed by the concerned authorities. The petitioner also raised concerns about delays in granting no-objection certificates (NOCs) for pharmaceutical companies and alleged misconduct by the Regional Pollution Control Officer in Baddi.

On May 23, 2024, the petitioner submitted a demand letter to the Superintendent of Police in Baddi, urging action to halt illegal mining activities and to establish check posts and weigh bridges. However, no action has been taken, prompting the legal petition.

After the preliminary hearing, Justice Sandeep Sharma issued notices to various government officials, including the Principal Secretaries of Industries and Home, the Director of Industries, the State Geologist, and others, requesting a response to the petition within four weeks. The court’s action follows concerns over the growing illegal mining operations and their adverse impact on the environment and the state’s revenue.