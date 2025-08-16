The Himachal Pradesh government has issued orders to create 1,386 posts of pump Operators in the Jal Shakti Department, paving the way for the regularisation of long-serving Jal Rakshaks.

According to the notification, 1,386 Jal Rakshaks who have completed 12 years or more of service by December 31, 2024, will be deployed as pump Operators in the department. They will be placed in the pay matrix of ₹18,000–56,900.

Jal Shakti Department Secretary Rakhil Kahlon, in his instructions, made it clear that future vacancies for pump attendants must be filled by Jal Rakshaks only until the sanctioned strength of 1,386 posts is reached. The Secretary directed that the government’s policy in this regard should be strictly followed.