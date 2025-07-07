CM Sukhu launches telescope-based astro-tourism project to boost tribal livelihood and promote scientific tourism

Kaza/Shimla – In a move to promote science-based tourism and strengthen the local economy, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched a stargazing facility at Kaza in the high-altitude Spiti valley. The initiative, led by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE), is aimed at tapping into Spiti’s unmatched night skies to position it as a hub of astro-tourism.

The Chief Minister handed over high-end computerized telescopes (Sky-Watcher BKDOB 8” Collapsible GOTO) to two local tribal youth during the launch event. These telescopes will be used by trained locals to offer guided night-sky observation sessions to visiting tourists. Several other beneficiaries joined the programme virtually and will be similarly equipped and trained.

Calling it a “new beginning” for Himachal Pradesh, CM Sukhu said the programme would link science with culture and tourism while creating new livelihood options for tribal communities. “It is a first-of-its-kind effort in this region to harness Spiti’s clear skies, high altitude, and low light pollution for a sustainable economic activity,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government was encouraging homestay and hotel owners in Kaza, Langza, and Rangrik to participate in this initiative. “They will not only receive telescopes but also hands-on training to conduct astronomy sessions for tourists,” he said.

He emphasized the importance of collective participation by the local community, especially youth, along with scientific institutions and government support. “The enthusiasm shown by tribal youth and homestay owners is commendable. They are embracing astronomy both as a learning platform and a livelihood opportunity,” he noted.

The project is expected to give a significant boost to tourism in Spiti while promoting scientific curiosity and environmental awareness among both locals and visitors. With minimal light pollution and some of the clearest night skies in India, Spiti is now set to become a unique destination for stargazers and science enthusiasts alike.