Spiti – The 15-year-old Chichog bridge, located on NH 505 and serving as a critical link between Losar and Kaza, collapsed on Sunday morning, disrupting traffic on the Kaza-Manali Highway. The bridge collapsed when a sand-laden dumper crossed the bridge, which was unable to withstand the heavy load. The bridge, made of iron with wooden sleepers in the middle, suddenly gave way, causing the dumper to fall into the river below. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported, and the driver of the dumper is safe.

The collapse has completely blocked the Kaza-Manali route, a vital road for transportation and connectivity in the region. In response, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has diverted traffic to the Kiyamon Bridge, providing an alternative route for travellers. To restore connectivity as soon as possible, the BRO has begun work on constructing a temporary culvert at the site of the collapsed bridge.

According to OC BRO 01 RTC Rajkumar Prakash, the Chichog bridge had a weight capacity of 12 tonnes, but the dumper’s excess load on one side caused the bridge to fail. Given the bridge’s age, the BRO had already assigned repair work to a contractor. In the meantime, the culvert will be installed to temporarily restore traffic flow, and plans for constructing a new bridge at the site are already underway.

The collapse of the Chichog bridge highlights the challenges of maintaining ageing infrastructure in remote areas like Spiti, where such structures are crucial for connectivity.