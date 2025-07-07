Viral videos raise concerns; CM Sukhu orders investigation, accuses BJP of political opportunism during disaster

Taking serious note of the massive quantity of forest wood and logs floating in Pandoh Dam following recent cloudbursts in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into the matter.

The logs, reportedly washed down from nearby hills during flash floods triggered by the cloudburst last week, were seen floating in large volumes in the dam. Videos and photographs of the incident, widely circulated on social media, have raised public concern and sparked questions about possible illegal tree felling.

A government spokesperson said that the state has taken the issue seriously. “The government aims to uncover the actual reasons behind the accumulation of such large quantities of forest wood in the dam,” the spokesperson said. “A CID investigation has been ordered under the directions of the Chief Minister.”

The spokesperson clarified that the administration’s immediate priority after the cloudbursts and flash floods was to save lives and provide relief to the affected population. Rescue operations and relief efforts were already in full swing when the videos began circulating online.

Meanwhile, the controversy has taken a political turn. The Congress government has accused the BJP of exploiting the disaster for political gain. “While the government was working to bring back normalcy in flood-hit areas, BJP leaders were busy making noise over the forest wood issue without showing empathy for the victims,” the spokesperson added.

The ruling party further alleged that the issue of illegal logging and forest mafia went unaddressed during the BJP’s tenure. “There was no accountability back then. On the contrary, the Van Mafia thrived under BJP rule,” the statement said.

Reiterating its environmental commitment, the Sukhu government said it remains firm in its mission to make Himachal Pradesh a ‘Green Energy State’ by 31st March 2026. “Any activity that obstructs this vision will be dealt with strictly as per the law,” the spokesperson asserted.

The CID is expected to begin its probe shortly to determine whether the forest wood was a natural consequence of the floods or a symptom of deeper, unchecked illegalities in the region’s forest management.