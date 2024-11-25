The Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti has issued an order banning trekking and mountaineering activities across the district until further notice. This decision, aimed at ensuring public safety, comes as the region braces for the onset of winter, which brings unpredictable weather, heavy snowfall, and the heightened risk of avalanches.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar, who also serves as the Co-Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), emphasized that the district’s rugged terrain and extreme winter conditions make rescue operations challenging and dangerous. To prevent any mishaps, the ban will apply to all trekking routes and mountain peaks in the district.

Tour operators, guides, and tourists have been instructed to strictly adhere to this order. Violations will result in legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and other applicable laws. The police, forest department, and local officials have been directed to ensure compliance through regular patrolling.

Lahaul-Spiti becomes particularly treacherous during the winter months. Heavy snowfall often cuts off road connectivity, leaving villages isolated for weeks. Avalanches and blocked passes are common, posing severe challenges for locals and authorities alike. Even after the snow subsides, clearing operations and restoring essential services can take considerable time, further underlining the need for strict preventive measures.

The administration has urged travellers to prioritize safety and avoid venturing into the district for adventure sports during this hazardous season.