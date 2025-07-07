Move aimed at speeding up revenue revisions and reducing the burden on citizens

Shimla – In a significant move toward administrative reform, the Himachal Pradesh government has decentralised the powers of the Financial Commissioner (Appeals) by delegating them to the Divisional Commissioners of Shimla, Kangra, and Mandi. This change specifically affects revenue revision cases under Section 17 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1954—applicable only when appellate jurisdiction under Section 14 has not been exercised.

A government spokesperson clarified that following the 2002 amendment, only the Financial Commissioner (Appeals) could handle revisions under Section 17. Previously, Collectors and Divisional Commissioners could hear such cases before escalating them to final adjudication by the Financial Commissioner—a system which often led to overlapping procedures and considerable delays.

“After the 2002 amendment, there was a notable increase in the number of cases filed directly with the Financial Commissioner (Appeals),” the spokesperson said. “This not only congested the appeal process but also compelled litigants from far-flung areas to make repeated trips to Shimla, incurring significant time and cost.”

Under the new arrangement, Divisional Commissioners will now be authorized to hear and decide Section 17 revision petitions—thereby eliminating unnecessary duplication and bringing justice closer to the people. The policy change will allow citizens in remote regions to resolve revenue disputes without having to travel to the state capital.

The spokesperson added that the reform is expected to reduce the backlog at the state-level appeal office and strengthen the revenue administration’s efficiency.

This decentralization effort is part of the state’s broader agenda to bring redress mechanisms closer to the public, streamline governance, and enhance judicial accessibility for all.