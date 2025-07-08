MoU signed with EESL to set up micro cold storage units without bank loans

Shimla — In a move to reduce post-harvest losses and improve the income of farmers and gardeners, the Himachal Pradesh government has launched a new scheme to establish solar-powered micro cold storage units across the state. These small cold stores, each with a capacity to store 500 cartons of produce, will be constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh, with the government providing a 50% subsidy, amounting to ₹10 lakh.

These units will run entirely on solar energy, with a battery backup of 48 hours and a charging time of six hours. The scheme is expected to address the long-standing shortage of cold storage infrastructure, which currently falls short by 5,000 metric tonnes on a monthly basis.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to implement the project was signed on Monday between Vinay Singh, Director of Horticulture, and Anil Chaudhary, Chief General Manager of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a central government undertaking. The agreement was signed in the presence of Horticulture Secretary C. Palrasu.

Importantly, beneficiaries will not require any bank loans to avail of the scheme. The government will directly transfer the subsidy to their accounts, and EESL will monitor each unit for four years under the Agricultural Value Chain Agreement. The company will also be responsible for technical compliance, installation, and annual maintenance.

Horticulture Director Vinay Singh said this initiative is a step toward providing “energy-efficient, solar-powered micro cold storage systems to reduce post-harvest losses and increase farmers’ income.” He added that the project will also contribute to environmental conservation by cutting greenhouse gas emissions and is aligned with the India Cooling Action Plan.

The cold storage facilities will allow farmers to store their produce for longer durations, thereby helping them access better markets and prices. This is particularly crucial for apple growers and other horticulturists who suffer heavy losses due to lack of storage during peak harvest seasons.

The initiative aims to make Himachal Pradesh a self-reliant, technologically advanced, and environmentally sustainable horticulture state. It also supports the broader goal of promoting energy-efficient cooling solutions to ensure food security.

Interested farmers can apply at their nearest horticulture department office. Required documents include land ownership proof, identity card, and details of the proposed location for setting up the cold store.