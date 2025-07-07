19 cloudbursts reported recently; Mandi and Shimla receive over 100% excess rainfall

Shimla – With Himachal Pradesh grappling with a sharp increase in extreme weather events, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday called for an urgent scientific study into the rising incidents of cloudbursts. Chairing the 9th meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), the Chief Minister said that climate-induced disasters are fast becoming the biggest challenge for the state’s future.

The Chief Minister expressed deep concern over the recent spate of cloudbursts that have wreaked havoc across the state. In just a few days, 19 cloudburst incidents have been reported, leading to widespread damage to infrastructure, property, and lives. “Disasters are escalating, and cloudbursts are no longer rare. This is a clear signal of the growing impact of climate change,” Sukhu said, adding that he has also raised the issue with the Union Home Minister.

Mandi district received 123 percent excess rainfall during this period, while Shimla recorded 105 percent above-normal rainfall. The excessive downpour triggered flash floods and landslides in several areas, severely affecting life and livelihood.

Highlighting the role of human-induced factors, the Chief Minister pointed out that unscientific muck dumping was exacerbating the damage. He stressed the need for a scientific mechanism to manage and dispose of muck safely, especially in hilly terrain. “Unsafe dumping practices are making our hills more vulnerable. We must adopt a responsible and science-driven approach,” he said.

The Chief Minister directed SDMA to issue regular and verified weather alerts to the public, cautioning against the spread of misinformation on social media. “SDMA is the only authorized agency to release alerts. Citizens must trust only official sources to avoid panic and confusion,” he said.

He also advised the public to follow safe construction practices and avoid building houses within 100 meters of rivers and rivulets to minimize disaster risks.

Over the past few years, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a steady rise in the number and intensity of cloudbursts and other extreme weather events. In the last 10 days, cloudbursts have ravaged the Mandi district. Earlier, in 2023, over 300 people were killed during the monsoon season due to floods, landslides, and house collapses. Experts attribute the increasing frequency of such events to both climate change and unregulated construction in ecologically fragile zones.

CM Sukhu reiterated the state’s commitment to supporting affected families and improving disaster preparedness. “We are working on both immediate relief and long-term solutions to make Himachal more resilient to climate shocks,” he added.