Portal open in July for new cards and renewals; 3,227 diseases covered under scheme

Shimla — In a major healthcare boost for Himachal Pradesh residents, HIMCARE cardholders will now be eligible for free cancer treatment at Tata Memorial Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center in New Chandigarh and the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, Chandigarh. This benefit is in addition to the existing facility at PGI Chandigarh.

The government has opened the Himcare portal for the entire month of July, allowing beneficiaries to register for new cards or renew expired ones. Under the new policy, even expired cards can be renewed during the months of March, June, September, and December. The card provides cashless treatment for up to five family members and covers 3,227 diseases, including major surgeries and dialysis.

As per official data, 5.26 lakh families are currently enrolled under the Himcare scheme in Himachal Pradesh. Dialysis services are also being offered free of cost in all private healthcare institutions operating within the state under this scheme.

Himcare cards are issued free of cost to people belonging to BPL families, MNREGA job card holders, street vendors, orphans, and prisoners. Meanwhile, single women, outsourced or contract workers, mid-day meal staff, part-time workers, daily wage laborers, and individuals with 40% or more disabilities can avail the card by paying a nominal fee of ₹365. Other eligible citizens can obtain the card by paying ₹1,000.

The scheme aims to bridge the gap for those left out of Ayushman Bharat and has emerged as a vital healthcare support system for economically weaker sections and unorganized workers.