Assures rental aid, special relief; to raise issue with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Shimla — Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday conducted a spot inspection of the vulnerable points along the under-construction 27-km Shoghi-Dhalli four-lane project in Shimla district, following growing public anger over hill-cutting-related damage and safety concerns.

During his visit to Bhattakufar, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Lindidhar, and surrounding areas, CM Sukhu interacted with affected residents who alleged that reckless hill-cutting by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made their homes unsafe, caused property damage, and put lives at risk.

“Officers from NHAI don’t even listen to our complaints. We have lost our homes, our peace of mind. Now we live under the constant fear of landslides,” said a local resident during the inspection. Locals urged the Chief Minister to take swift action to prevent further damage and ensure accountability.

Taking serious note of the grievances, the Chief Minister directed officials to implement urgent remedial steps and prioritize public safety. He assured the affected families of full support from the State Government.

“People build their homes with years of savings. When these homes collapse, it is not merely a financial loss—it is an emotional trauma and a social crisis,” Sukhu said while addressing the media. “I will take up this issue with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari.”

To provide immediate relief, CM Sukhu announced that the state will offer ₹10,000 per month as rental assistance to families forced to live in unsafe structures. He also promised a special relief package for those who have suffered property damage due to the ongoing project.

Emphasising the importance of better planning and execution in hilly terrain, Sukhu advocated for awarding construction works to local contractors familiar with the topography. He also urged the NHAI to explore tunnel-based alternatives and use modern technology to minimize environmental and structural damage.

In response to rising safety concerns, the Shimla District Administration has set up a 12-member committee, chaired by the Additional District Magistrate (Protocol), to identify vulnerable spots along the four-lane stretch and recommend corrective actions.

Separately, a five-member panel headed by the ADM (Law & Order) will investigate the recent building collapse at Bhattakufar.