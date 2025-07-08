Growers report premature leaf fall, yield loss; Expert teams mobilised for on-ground assessment in Shimla district

Shimla: Amid rising concern over a mysterious disease damaging apple orchards in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed a scientific investigation into the issue and called for immediate field-level intervention. The disease, reported to be causing yellowing and premature fall of apple leaves, is severely affecting crop yields in several areas of Shimla district.

A delegation of apple growers met the Chief Minister on Monday and raised alarm over the fast-spreading condition that is threatening their livelihood. Responding swiftly, Sukhu spoke to the Vice Chancellor of Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, instructing him to send expert teams to the affected regions without delay.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the disease is leading to substantial financial losses for growers and stressed the need for a rapid scientific assessment. He directed the university to educate farmers on preventive and control measures during the visits and asked the Vice Chancellor to submit a detailed report to the government within a week.

In view of the emerging crisis and the vulnerability of orchards during the monsoon season, the university will deploy five expert teams to various apple-growing belts of Shimla district on July 9 and 10. The teams will assess disease and pest conditions, focusing on Alternaria leaf spot/blight and other foliar diseases affecting apple and stone fruits.

Each team includes scientists from Nauni, RHRTS Mashobra, and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) of Solan and Shimla. The field visits are being coordinated by the university’s Directorate of Research.

Team-wise Visit Schedule:

Team 1 (Dr. Usha Sharma, Dr. Nagender Butail, Dr. Neena Chauhan, Dr. Sumit Vashisht):

July 9 – Kalbog and Ratnari (Kotkhai block)

July 10 – Banuti/Devidhar and Sandasli (Chirgaon block)

July 9 – Kalbog and Ratnari (Kotkhai block) July 10 – Banuti/Devidhar and Sandasli (Chirgaon block) Team 2 (Dr. Dinesh Thakur, Dr. Upender Sharma, Dr. Sangeeta Sharma, Dr. Ajay Bragta):

July 9 – Tikkar and Pujarli (Rohru block)

July 10 – Nandpur (Jubbal block)

July 9 – Tikkar and Pujarli (Rohru block) July 10 – Nandpur (Jubbal block) Team 3 (Dr. Shalini Verma, Dr. Ajay Sharma, Dr. Kiran Thakur):

July 9 – Mahasu and Dharonk (Kotkhai block)

July 10 – Chajpur and Anti (Jubbal block)

July 9 – Mahasu and Dharonk (Kotkhai block) July 10 – Chajpur and Anti (Jubbal block) Team 4 (Dr. Arti Shukla, Dr. Pramod Verma, Dr. Anurag Sharma):

July 9 – Chaithla, Pandli, Khaneti (Kotkhai block)

July 10 – Madhol (Jubbal block)

July 9 – Chaithla, Pandli, Khaneti (Kotkhai block) July 10 – Madhol (Jubbal block) Team 5 (Dr. Virender Rana, Dr. Vikas Sharma, Dr. R.S. Jariyal):

July 9 – Matiana and Mahog (Theog block)

July 10 – Thanedhar and Madhawani (Narkanda block)

In addition, scientists from RHRTS Bajaura (Kullu), KVK Chamba, and KVK Kinnaur will carry out similar field assessments and awareness drives in their respective districts.

The university will issue a detailed advisory for orchardists after analyzing the field observations and diagnostic findings. The campaign is expected to provide much-needed clarity and timely solutions to apple growers battling disease outbreaks during the crucial fruit-bearing season.