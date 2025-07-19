In a major policy shift aimed at enhancing professionalism and governance, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to end the long-followed contract system for government jobs. Instead, it will introduce a new scheme for the appointment of job trainees in Group-A, B, and C cadres across departments.

Officials stated that the new framework has been under consideration for some time to address the growing need for a structured, transparent, and performance-driven workforce in the state. After detailed deliberations, the government and its institutions have agreed to move forward with this reform-oriented initiative.

Under the new scheme, candidates will be selected through open competitive examinations and appointed as trainees on a consolidated fixed stipend. During this trainee period, they will receive role-specific training and hands-on experience in public service delivery, enabling them to build the required skills, knowledge, and orientation for future roles.

“The objective is to institutionalize a transparent, merit-based selection process and develop a professional, accountable administrative setup,” said a government spokesperson. “This new model will not only ensure better training and preparedness among future public servants but also bring an end to ad-hoc and irregular contract appointments.”

The government expects that this move will strengthen the administrative machinery, improve governance, and motivate new entrants with a sense of professionalism and responsibility from the beginning of their service. By shifting away from the contract system, which has often faced criticism for lacking transparency and job security, the state aims to ensure long-term capacity building within the bureaucracy.

The scheme is likely to be rolled out in the coming months, with further guidelines to be issued for various departments regarding implementation and evaluation mechanisms.