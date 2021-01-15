Himachal records 51 positive cases in last 24 hours

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh total active COVID-10 caseload has continued to manifest a sustained downward movement. State has recorded 51 new positive cases on Friday, while 95 COVID patients recovered from the virus and thus active count dropped to 767 today.

27 patients recovered in Kangra district, while 18 patients in Mandi, 14 in Sirmour and 11 covid patients recovered in Hamirpur district. In Shimla district 3 patients recovered from the virus.

State has reported 51 new COVID cases. Kangra district has reported 20 cases and Sirmour district test 10 new positive virus cases. Kinnaur, Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti districts reported zero infection of COVID.

So far state has recorded 56802 positive cases of which 55071 have recovered and 951 have died from the coronavirus.