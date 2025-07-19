The Himachal Pradesh High Court has raised serious concerns over the state government’s handling of ₹521.68 crore received under the National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2024–25. Terming the affidavit submitted by the State Health Secretary as vague and unsatisfactory, the court has directed the Central Government to verify the expenditure details and file a fresh affidavit within four weeks.

The directive came from a division bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Ranjan Sharma while hearing a public interest litigation related to the shortage of doctors in primary health centres (PHCs) across the state. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of clarity in the state’s report on the utilisation of NHM funds and emphasised the need for greater accountability and transparency in how the funds were spent.

“The affidavit fails to clearly explain how ₹521.68 crore was used to improve public health infrastructure and services,” the bench observed, instructing the Centre to cross-verify the details submitted by the state government and provide a detailed response.

The court also scrutinised the transfer of 93 medical officers ordered in December 2024. It directed the Health Secretary to submit specific details about how many of those officers had taken charge at their new postings, how many had not, and what disciplinary action, if any, had been taken against them. The court also asked why the transfer orders of 21 doctors were later cancelled.

According to the affidavit, only 11 doctors had been posted to alternative institutions, while the transfers of 32 doctors had been cancelled. This left a shortage of at least 43 medical officers in PHCs, the court noted. The state government claimed that 11 more doctors had been appointed to PHCs between March and June 2025, but the court pointed out that a shortfall of at least 32 doctors still remained.

The bench questioned whether the cancelled transfers were due to administrative necessity or other reasons, and demanded a detailed explanation in the next hearing.

The court’s observations reflect growing concern over the lack of adequate health personnel in rural Himachal and possible mismanagement of central healthcare funds. The matter will be taken up again after four weeks, once the Central Government submits its verified report.