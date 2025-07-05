Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce Aadhaar-based face authentication (FaceAuth) for ration distribution under the Public Distribution System (PDS), marking a major digital leap in public service delivery.

The Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DDTG) launched this new initiative to address persistent issues in existing verification methods. Until now, beneficiaries had to rely on either OTP-based or biometric authentication, both of which frequently encountered hurdles like SMS delivery failures and biometric mismatches on the UIDAI platform.

Principal Advisor (Innovation, Digital Technologies & Governance) to the Chief Minister, Gokul Butail, said the new system uses a mobile camera through an app installed on the fair price shop (FPS) owner’s smartphone. This allows direct facial authentication of beneficiaries, making the process more efficient and user-friendly.

Butail highlighted that the FaceAuth mechanism has significantly improved the success rate of authentication and reduced verification time, ensuring quicker and smoother delivery of ration. He said the move reflects the state government’s commitment to harnessing digital technology for inclusive access to essential services.

“This pioneering initiative underscores our resolve to enhance public service delivery by embracing innovative solutions,” Butail said.