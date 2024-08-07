The Congress party has appointed Gokul Butail as the Incharge of the Election War Room for the upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections. Gokul Butail currently serves as the Joint Secretary of the All India Congress Committee and Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

Gokul Butail, an aerospace engineer, brings extensive experience to his new role. He previously served as an advisor to Congress veteran leader Virbhadra Singh and hails from the politically influential Butail family of Palampur.

He has managed party war rooms in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Assam, and served as the Vice Chairman of the National War Room during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. His track record in electoral strategy is expected to strengthen Congress’s campaign in Haryana.

Expressing confidence in the Congress party’s prospects, Gokul Butail stated, “The Congress party will make a comeback in Haryana with a thumping majority with the help of all the people of Haryana, all party workers, and senior leaders.”

The Haryana Legislative Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in late 2024, are a critical battleground for the Congress party. The elections will decide representatives for 90 seats, with the current tenure of the Haryana Legislative Assembly set to end on November 3, 2024. This makes the upcoming elections a pivotal moment for all political parties involved.

Under Gokul Butail, the Congress war room is expected to focus on a robust campaign that mobilizes support across the state. His strategic insight and experience will be instrumental in crafting messages that resonate with the voters and addressing key issues that affect the electorate.