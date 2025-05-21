Seeks protection for apple growers amid surge in imports from Türkiye

Shimla — Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to raise the import duty on apples from 50 percent to at least 100 percent. The move, he said, is necessary to protect the interests of domestic apple growers who are facing stiff competition from a surge in apple imports, particularly from Turkiye.

In his letter, Sukhu also called for imposing quantitative restrictions on imported apples, citing the influx’s negative impact on the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Jammu and Kashmir.

“Himachal Pradesh is known as the apple state of the country, and our apples are world-renowned for their sweetness,” Sukhu wrote. He emphasised that apples are the state’s major cash crop, contributing approximately ₹4,500 crore annually and generating nearly 10 lakh man-days of employment. More than 2.5 lakh families depend on apple farming directly or indirectly.

According to the Chief Minister, apple imports to India have skyrocketed—from just 1,100 metric tonnes in 1998 to 5.19 lakh metric tonnes in 2024. Of this, Turkish apples accounted for 1.17 lakh metric tonnes, or 23% of total imports this year. He noted that Turkish apple imports saw their highest increase in 2023, touching 1.29 lakh metric tonnes.

Sukhu expressed concern over the “glut of Turkish apples” in Indian markets, saying it has severely affected the competitiveness of local growers. “This trend not only weakens domestic growers but threatens the very livelihoods of small orchardists,” he added.

He said he plans to raise the matter personally with the Prime Minister during his upcoming visit to New Delhi, reinforcing the state’s demand for a 100 percent import duty and stricter controls on imported apples.