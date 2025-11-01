Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to launch a digital monitoring system to curb the rising cases of fake news, misinformation, and misleading content on social media. The move comes as part of the state’s plan to implement the Central Government’s amended Information Technology (IT) Act, which aims to enhance accountability, ensure transparency, and maintain responsibility in the digital space.

According to officials, the new system will continuously monitor sensitive and misleading information circulating on online platforms. The Information Technology Department will coordinate with the police, public relations department, and district administrations to ensure that cases of fake news are promptly identified and acted upon.

Chief Minister’s IT Advisor, Gokul Butail, said that the state government’s suggestions on the amended Act will soon be sent to the Centre. “The Information Technology Department has been directed to prepare a detailed proposal keeping in mind the needs and sensitivities of the state,” he added.

The Central government recently amended the IT Act to make social media platforms accountable for the content they host. If false or edited videos, misleading news, or rumours are circulated, action can be taken against both the platform and the source. The government has also decided to authorise a fact-checking unit to verify the accuracy of information related to the government and public interest.

Officials said misinformation on social media has created administrative challenges and social tensions in recent years, making the need for such a system crucial. Under the new framework, strict penalties, including fines and imprisonment, will be imposed on individuals posting fake or misleading content. Social media companies will be mandated to remove such content within a fixed timeframe after a complaint is filed.

Repeated offenders could face permanent blocking of their accounts, and platforms will be required to ensure that the origin and source of content can be traced. The Himachal government believes that these steps will help create a more secure and responsible digital environment, preventing the misuse of social media platforms and safeguarding public trust in online information.