Proposes shorter, weather-resilient pilgrimage route through Himachal’s Kinnaur region

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to explore the feasibility of opening a new route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through Shipki-La in Kinnaur district.

Highlighting the cultural and strategic significance of the route, CM Sukhu stated that the Shipki-La region has historically served as a key Indo-Tibetan trade and pilgrimage corridor. “The area is not only an ancient trade route but also a cultural passage linking Tibetan Buddhism and India’s civilizational heritage with Kailash and Mansarovar,” he wrote in the letter.

The Chief Minister noted that the Kinnaur region, located in a semi-arid, rain-shadow zone similar to Spiti, remains largely unaffected by the monsoon and is accessible for most of the year. “The route from Shipki-La via Gartok to Darchen and Mansarovar on the Tibetan side is comparatively shorter, more stable, and potentially less ambiguous, making it well-suited for long-term pilgrimage and cross-border connectivity,” he added.

CM Sukhu further pointed out that road connectivity already exists up to Shipki-La via Rampur and Pooh. With the adequate development of base camps and supporting infrastructure, this route could be seamlessly integrated into the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra framework, which is currently accessible via routes in Uttarakhand and Sikkim.

He emphasized that the proposed route would not only offer pilgrims a more convenient and safer path but would also catalyze socio-economic development in the tribal belt of Kinnaur. “This initiative aligns with the Union Government’s Vibrant Village Programme and vision for border area development and tourism promotion,” said Sukhu.

He assured full logistical and administrative support from the state government if the Centre decides to proceed with the opening of this route.

The proposal is expected to gain attention as both religious and strategic interests converge around the ancient Shipki-La corridor, long seen as a potential gateway for cultural revival and economic upliftment in the border regions.