Shimla – In the wake of back-to-back monsoon disasters, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved model bye-laws to regulate construction in rural areas and banned all forms of building activity along the banks of rivers and streams. The move is aimed at preventing further devastation caused by flash floods, soil erosion, and landslides that have claimed lives and destroyed property in recent years.

Under the new rules, buildings in villages will only be allowed after proper map approval. Panchayat-level technical assistants will be responsible for verifying the building plans, and in some cases, external agencies may also be engaged for scrutiny. Following this, the maps will be presented before the Gram Sabha for approval, making the process more transparent and accountable.

Clear Rules for Construction

For houses up to 500 square meters, approval can be given on the basis of a single-line sketch.

For plots below 1,000 square meters, double-line maps will be required, clearly showing kitchen and room layouts.

For construction above 1,000 square meters, approval from the Town and Country Planning Department is already mandatory.

Triggered by Heavy Losses in Monsoon Disasters

The decision follows the severe damage witnessed during the 2023 and 2024 monsoons, when heavy rainfall triggered floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh. This year alone, 579 pucca houses and 89 kutcha houses collapsed, with rural areas suffering the worst due to unsafe and unregulated construction along rivers and streams.

Experts point out that much of the destruction could have been reduced with proper drainage systems, strong foundations, and regulated building structures. The Cabinet noted that rural Himachal is now more vulnerable than urban areas because of haphazard construction practices.

Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh said the model bye-laws have been designed to balance safety with the needs of rural residents.

“We studied the devastation caused by the monsoons in the past two years before preparing these bye-laws. They will ensure safer construction in villages while protecting the interests of local people,” Singh said.

By implementing these rules, the Himachal Pradesh government aims to establish a safer rural housing framework and mitigate the risk of future losses due to natural disasters.