New Delhi – The Union Government has given in-principle approval of Rs 200 crore for the long-pending Chaila–Neripul–Yashwant Nagar–Ochghat road under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), bringing major relief to apple growers in Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu raised the issue during his meeting with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi. The Chief Minister sought Central support for strengthening road infrastructure and for repair and maintenance of roads and bridges across the State.

The Chaila–Neripul–Yashwant Nagar–Ochghat road is a key link for apple-producing areas of Shimla district. Apple growers have long demanded improvement of the road, as poor surface conditions and frequent disruptions increase transportation time, damage produce and raise logistics costs during the peak harvesting season. The project is expected to ensure smoother and faster movement of apples to mandis and outside markets.

During the meeting, Sukhu also apprised the Union Minister about the progress of the Shimla–Mataur National Highway, which connects eight districts with the State capital and provides connectivity to adjoining States. He stressed the need for more tunnels between the Shimla–Shalaghat and Bhager–Hamirpur packages due to the hilly terrain and geological sensitivity of the region.

The Chief Minister requested expeditious preparation of the Detailed Project Report for four-laning of Package Four, covering the stretch from the end of the Hamirpur bypass at Chilbahal to Bhangbar, along with the proposed northern Hamirpur bypass.

He also informed that the Chilbahal–Pucca Baroh section has suffered extensive damage during successive monsoons and has not been strengthened for the last five to six years. The stretch is important as it serves as a major access route to religious destinations. Sukhu urged the Union Minister to hand over this section of National Highway-03 to the National Highway wing of the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department for development and maintenance works.

The Chief Minister further sought early sanction of Rs 38.37 crore by the National Highways Authority of India for carrying out the necessary repair and strengthening works.