Anirudh Singh Demands Accountability for NHAI’s Negligence in the Himalayan Region

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has stirred controversy with his sharp criticism of the way highways are being built in hill states. Speaking at a Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) conference, Gadkari held faulty construction practices and poorly prepared Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) responsible for the devastation caused by landslides in the Himalayan region.

The minister said companies tasked with preparing DPRs are indulging in “fraud” by making reports “sitting at home and looking at Google,” without conducting field studies. He stressed that such negligence leaves flaws in the construction process, which ultimately triggers recurring landslides.

Pointing to Himachal Pradesh, Gadkari highlighted the devastation along the Manali–Chandigarh highway, where stretches built at huge cost have been washed away due to rains, floods, and landslides. “Despite spending thousands of crores, the roads cannot withstand the fury of the mountains. People continue to lose their lives every year, yet no permanent solution is being implemented,” Gadkari remarked.

He suggested that more tunnels should be built in hilly terrains to minimise landslide risks and proposed the creation of a dedicated team to study roads in the Himalayan and black rock areas. Gadkari also alleged that tenders are often cleared despite serious flaws in DPRs, sometimes due to the involvement of retired officers through their private companies, raising questions about accountability.

Reacting to Gadkari’s remarks, Himachal Pradesh minister Anirudh Singh said the statement was a clear acknowledgement of what the state has been highlighting for a long time. “Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari has openly acknowledged that the negligence and poor practices of NHAI officials in the Himalayan region are causing large-scale destruction and even costing lives. His statement is a clear sign that the #JusticeForHimachal campaign is making its way to the highest levels of government.”

Union Minister Shri Nitin Gadkari has openly acknowledged that the negligence and poor practices of NHAI officials in the Himalayan region are causing large-scale destruction and even costing lives. His statement is a clear sign that the #JusticeForHimachal campaign is making its… pic.twitter.com/Fa3Isv7KR6 — Anirudh Singh (@anirudhsinghMLA) September 3, 2025

Singh added that what Himachal needs now is urgent reform. “What’s needed now is serious reform in construction methods, accountability for NHAI’s lapses, and fair relief for the people who have suffered because of substandard work. This is why it’s more important than ever to keep raising our voices for justice and for the protection of Himachal Pradesh.”

The debate comes at a time when Himachal has witnessed a series of landslides during the recent monsoon. Several stretches of the Manali–Chandigarh highway were washed away, leaving thousands of commuters stranded for days and cutting off vital connectivity to Kullu and Manali. Repeated cave-ins and road collapses have not only disrupted traffic but also highlighted the fragile condition of the highway, reinforcing Gadkari’s concerns over flawed planning and execution.