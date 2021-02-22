After four and a half months-long roller-coaster journey, the famous television actress Rubina Dilaik finally wins the trophy of ‘Bigg Boss Season 14.’ By strongly expressing her opinions and standing up for herself, she managed to win the hearts of millions of Indians. Rubina had become a household name after her work as Radhika in the daily soap ‘Chotti Bahu.’

The gorgeous and super talented actress hails from the hill town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh. Here are some lesser known facts about her early life and family.

Early life and study

Rubina Dilaik was born and brought up in Shimla. Rubina studied in Shimla Public School and completed her higher graduation from St. Bede’s College, Shimla. During her school days, she was a national level debate champion.

Family

Rubina’s father, Mr. Gopal Dilaik, is a retired government officer and a writer, and her mother, Mrs. Shakuntala Dilaik is a homemaker. Rubina has two younger sisters. Rubina’s family has always been supportive towards her acting career. In Year 2018, she got married to Abhinav Shukla, who is also a famous TV actor.

Beauty pageants

Rubina Dilaik is one of the gorgeous and talented actresses in the television industry. She has won the title of Miss Shimla in 2006 and Miss North India in 2008. She has also been in the list of top 50 sexiest women in Asia by Eastern Eye in the year 2016 and 2017.

Acting Career

Rubina made her debut in the TV industry with Zee TV’s ‘Choti Bahu in 2008. Since then, she never looked back. Apart from Chotti Bahu, she has been part of many other famous TV shows such as Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed, Jeannie Aur Juju and Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and has broken many stereotypes of the Indian society.

Love for Pahari culture

Even though she has been in the showbiz, Rubina has never forgotten her roots. She feels proud about her Pahari culture and is often seen dancing on ‘Pahari’ songs in videos posted on her Instagram account.

How she spends her free time

Rubina Dilaik is an absolute book worm. She loves reading books and often does live reading sessions on her Insta IGTV. Her favourite book is “The Secret” and appears as if she follows every bit from that book. Rubina is a perfect example of beauty with brains.