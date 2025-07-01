Shimla – A shocking incident in Shimla, two National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials were allegedly assaulted following the collapse of a five-storey building in Mathu Colony on June 30. An FIR has been registered at the Dhalli Police Station naming Himachal Pradesh’s Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh among the accused.

According to the FIR lodged by NHAI Manager (Technical) Achal Jindal, he and his colleague Yogesh Kumar were present at the site alongside Minister Singh, administrative officers, and police authorities to assess the aftermath of the building collapse. During this inspection, they allege they were verbally abused and physically attacked.

Both officials sustained injuries severe enough to warrant hospitalisation. They reportedly fled the chaotic scene and received emergency treatment at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Hospital, Shimla, where they remain under observation.

NHAI Regional Officer Colonel Ajay Bargoti confirmed that the agency has been informed of the assault, although he declined to provide further details.

The Opposition has sharply criticised the incident. Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur described the attack as “shameful and condemnable,” asserting that the officials were forcibly confined in a room and beaten by the minister’s supporters. He alleged that flower pots were hurled at them, and they were left bloodied before managing to escape.

Alarmingly, Thakur claimed that despite the presence of an SDM and police personnel at the location, no effort was made to intervene or ensure the officials’ safe transport to medical care. He accused the administration of “suppressing the case” amid “political pressure.”

Thakur demanded “swift and decisive action” by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, including the removal of Minister Singh from the cabinet. “If lawlessness of this nature goes unchecked, it sets a dangerous precedent,” he warned.

As of now, the Himachal Pradesh Police and the office of Minister Anirudh Singh have not issued official statements regarding the FIR or the allegations. The circumstances leading to the building collapse are also under investigation, with no public update released yet.

This incident has sparked concern over the safety of officials involved in disaster-response work and has questioned the state’s ability to uphold law and order during crises.