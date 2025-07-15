New Delhi – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday, urging the Centre to increase the borrowing limit of Himachal Pradesh in view of the state’s worsening financial situation. The Chief Minister highlighted the extensive damage caused by recent cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides that have wreaked havoc across the hill state since the onset of the monsoon.

Himachal Pradesh has faced a devastating spell of extreme weather in recent weeks, with over 30 flash floods and 22 cloudbursts reported, primarily in the districts of Mandi, Kullu, and Kangra. According to official estimates, the disasters have claimed nearly 98 lives and caused infrastructure damage worth more than ₹750 crore. Roads, bridges, water supply schemes, and power transformers have suffered severe damage. In many areas, hundreds of roads remain blocked, and drinking water schemes are yet to be fully restored.

One of the most heart-wrenching incidents occurred in Mandi district, where a cloudburst led to flash floods that killed a couple and the grandmother of an 11-month-old infant, leaving her orphaned. Her story has drawn national attention, prompting public donations for her care and future.

In response to the crisis, the Himachal government has allocated ₹2 crore per assembly constituency for emergency repairs, with an additional ₹50 lakh sanctioned recently. However, the Chief Minister made it clear that without greater fiscal space, the state would struggle to manage the ongoing recovery and build resilience against such recurring disasters. He urged the Union Finance Minister to enhance the borrowing ceiling so the state could mobilise more resources to tackle the financial burden and reconstruct damaged infrastructure.