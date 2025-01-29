The Himachal Pradesh government has constituted a Carbon Credit Committee under the chairmanship of the Additional Chief Secretary (Forests) to explore carbon market opportunities and generate additional revenue for the state. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that this initiative will strengthen the government’s ability to identify, develop, and implement carbon credit projects.

The ten-member committee will study international and domestic carbon markets to formulate sector-specific strategies for Himachal Pradesh. It will collaborate with various government departments to identify potential carbon credit projects and assist in framing a state climate policy. The committee will also guide departments in designing projects to secure carbon credits and establish procedures for engaging with project developers, consultants, buyers, and traders.

Additionally, the committee will facilitate regular interactions with Indian Carbon Market administrators and international carbon standards organizations. It will also provide recommendations to align new and existing government schemes with carbon credit benefits. The Chief Minister emphasized that studying successful models from other states will help Himachal optimize its carbon credit potential while integrating sustainable development into governance.