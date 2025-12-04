Dharamshala: Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur launched a fierce attack on the Sukhu government during a BJP rally in Dharamshala, accusing it of abandoning people-centric schemes and ignoring public concerns. He claimed that in its three-year tenure, the Congress government had “failed to produce even a single welfare scheme,” forcing people across the state to demand the restoration of old benefits rather than asking for new ones.

Thakur said Congress MLAs themselves are unable to recall the names of any schemes because “none exist,” while several initiatives started during the previous BJP government have been discontinued. He alleged that people are repeatedly telling the government not to withdraw facilities such as Himcare, Shagun, Kanyadaan, subsidized cylinders, and various self-employment avenues. He added that more than 2,000 institutions established earlier are now facing uncertainty due to the government’s decisions.

Targeting the Sukhu administration over education, Thakur questioned the delay in the construction of the Central University campus in Dharamshala despite land clearance being completed by the previous government. He alleged that the state has not deposited the required ₹30 crore even after the Centre allocated funds. He further accused the Chief Minister of selling over 112 bighas of Palampur University land “to close associates,” saying the move had harmed the state’s higher education prospects.

The former Chief Minister said a wave of frustration is visible across all sections of society, with frequent protests taking place during the assembly session. He condemned the alleged use of force against disabled citizens in Shimla, as well as against students and young women protesting in Dharamshala. He said the government had “crossed all limits” by first granting permission for the protest and then refusing it.

Thakur also alleged that in three years, the government has imposed multiple taxes—ranging from toilet taxes to charges on water, electricity, and even wood used for funerals. He said that while essential service fees have been increased, the state continues to take loans and extend benefits only to “a select few close to the Chief Minister.”

He questioned the government’s decision to celebrate its three-year tenure “at a place where dozens of people are still buried under debris, and thousands remain homeless after the disaster.” He said funds meant for relief and rehabilitation were diverted towards celebrations and cultural events.

Intensifying his criticism, Thakur accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of maintaining an “anti-Sanatan stance” since his first day in office. He claimed the Congress leadership was making such statements to “appease political masters,” and even questioned why children’s ‘Radhey-Radhey’ greetings were being objected to.

Thakur said that public anger is now clearly visible and predicted a severe defeat for the Congress in the next assembly elections. He remarked that people were so disappointed that “they will fit the Congress party in an Alto car,” indicating a sweeping rejection of the ruling party.