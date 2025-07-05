Shimla – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to explore the feasibility of introducing green hydrogen-powered buses in the state. He said the move aligns with the government’s target of making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 2026.

While chairing a high-level meeting of the Corporation, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of strengthening public transport in view of the state’s challenging geographical terrain. He described HRTC as the lifeline of the people and assured full support from the state government to improve the efficiency and quality of its services.

The Chief Minister informed that 297 Type-I electric buses would be operational by March 2026 and that procurement of another 30 Type-II electric buses was in progress. He instructed the officers to adopt green and digital innovations to modernize the system.

In a bid to make the services more efficient, the Chief Minister directed the corporation to implement a single bus pass system for concessional passes, develop a real-time bus monitoring system, and adopt the e-office system at HRTC headquarters. He also announced to establishment of a new HRTC workshop at Theog in Shimla district.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri also shared his inputs during the meeting and appreciated the efforts of HRTC employees in maintaining essential transport services across the state.