Stranded Labourers Rescued in Lahaul-Spiti

The Tindi-Killar State Highway-26 in District Lahaul-Spiti has been closed due to heavy snowfall and multiple avalanches that occurred on April 19th. The road has been blocked at six points between Tindi and Shour, as well as on Dhandhal Nala between Tindi and Udaipur. The Road Safety Organization is working to remove the avalanches as soon as possible so that traffic can resume on the highway.

However, motorists are being advised to exercise extreme caution when driving in the area due to the increased risk of landslides and avalanches during this snowy season. The District Police are keeping a close eye on the situation and are advising drivers to plan their routes carefully and to stay up to date with the latest road conditions.

The heavy snowfall and avalanche situation, 9 labourers were stranded on the Darcha Shinkula Road on Wednesday evening, located 18 km from Darcha. The police team rescued the stranded labourers and brought them safely to Palomo.