Sangla: Nine tourists were killed and three others were injured when a boulder hit their vehicle in Sangla valley.

The incident happened in the afternoon near Gunsa village near Batseri in Sangla valley when a massive boulder fell off the mountain and also damaged a bridge constructed to the tune of crores of rupees.

The damage of the bridge constructed over the river Baspa, has cut off Batseri village from the rest of the world. A house and vehicles parked along the road were also damaged.

The Tempo Traveler in which the tourists were travelling was moving towards Sangla from Chitkul, when the boulder fell on the vehicle killing 9 persons on the spot including the driver.

The tourist between the age group of 27 years to 55 years were from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Delhi and Punjab and were said to be on a visit to Himachal Pradesh.

Kinnaur district Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain and Superindent of Police S R Rana rushed to the spot. The locals along with the police launched rescue operations, however, boulder falling off the mountain hampered the rescue operations.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed deep grief over the death of nine people, due to a landslide at Batseri in the Kinnaur district.

किन्नौर के बटसेरी में पहाड़ी दरकने से हुआ हादसा हृदयविदारक है।



इसकी चपेट में आया पर्यटकों से सवार वाहन जिसमें 9 की मृत्यु व 2 घायल तथा 1 अन्य राहगीर के घायल होने की खबर अत्यंत दुखद है।



ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति तथा शोकग्रस्त परिवार को संबल प्रदान करें। pic.twitter.com/MqesANNlV0 — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) July 25, 2021

He said that the incident of the death of nine tourists and injuries to three others due to landslide is very sad.

Thakur directed the administration to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations and to provide immediate relief to the affected.

He prayed to God for peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured.

Kinnaur MLA, Jagat Singh Negi said that the state government has been requested to airlift the seriously injured persons.