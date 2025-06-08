(Major General (retd). Atul Kaushik) India, with its vast population, often experiences significant crowding in both urban and rural areas. This congestion becomes particularly pronounced during political rallies and religious congregations, where thousands of people converge on a single location, travelling by various means. These events can lead to severe traffic jams, sometimes lasting for hours, halting all movement. The cacophony of blaring horns and loudspeakers can be overwhelming, while the smoke and dust generated by the movement of vehicles contribute to environmental degradation.

The environmental impact of these gatherings is substantial. Air, noise, water, and soil pollution are all exacerbated by the influx of people and vehicles. The emissions from vehicles, combined with the noise pollution from loudspeakers and horns, create an anti-environmental atmosphere that affects both the participants and the residents. Moreover, the waste left behind after such congregations is immense, often taking months to dispose of properly, further straining local resources and sanitation systems.

The intent of holding rallies is often a show of strength, a display of perceived power, and an act to subdue or instil fear. Crowds can become notorious for indulging in antisocial activities, looting, and misbehaviour. Local residents often bear the brunt of these disruptions. Harassment of local people is not uncommon, as the overwhelming crowds can lead to increased tensions and conflicts. Emergency cases become particularly problematic, as ambulances and other emergency services struggle to navigate through the clogged streets, preventing individuals from reaching their destinations in time. This can have dire consequences, especially for those in need of urgent medical attention.

There is a growing debate about whether large rallies should be restricted or banned altogether. The financial cost of organising such events is significant, and the disruption to the daily lives of residents is considerable. Traffic congestion, noise, and pollution all take a toll on the quality of life in the affected areas.

The situation is even more precarious in mountainous regions. The Himalayas, often regarded as the abode of gods and goddesses, are vital to the ecological balance of the region. They act as the lungs for the people residing in the plains, providing pure water from glaciers that quenches the thirst of billions. Every year, thousands of people from the plains travel to mountain towns to participate in rallies or religious gatherings. These areas are particularly fragile, and the large influx of visitors can have a detrimental impact on the local environment and infrastructure. The dumping of waste in these regions clogs mountain slopes, water streams, and rivers, with this pollution eventually flowing down to the plains. This “garbage in, garbage out” cycle leads to widespread environmental degradation and the spread of diseases. Overcrowding in the mountains leaves a long-standing negative impact on the environment.

With the IT revolution and the surge of social media, there are alternative methods to convey thoughts, protests, and ideologies. Resorting to the physical movement of huge crowds and the added commotion is painful, a waste of money, and a cause of environmental degradation.

While large gatherings are an integral part of India’s cultural and political landscape, it is crucial to consider their environmental and social impacts. Sustainable practices and better planning could help mitigate these effects, ensuring that such events can continue without causing undue harm to the environment and local communities. Embracing technology and innovative communication methods could provide a path forward, balancing tradition with modernity and sustainability. By prioritising the preservation of fragile ecosystems, particularly in mountainous regions, we can protect these vital areas for future generations.

Note: Article is written by Major General Atul Kaushik, SM, VSM (retd).