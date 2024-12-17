The annual sale of temperate fruit plants commenced on Monday at Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, along with its Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) and Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations across Himachal Pradesh. The event witnessed a strong turnout as farmers from Himachal Pradesh and neighbouring states flocked to purchase a wide variety of fruit plants, including apple, pear, plum, apricot, peach, cherry, kiwifruit, walnut, persimmon, grapes, and pomegranate.

On the opening day, 537 farmers purchased over 16,173 plants from the three key nurseries at Nauni—Fruit Science, Seed Science, and Model Farm nurseries—as well as from the KVKs in Kandaghat and Rohru, and Regional Horticulture Research and Training Stations in Mashobra (Shimla) and Sharbo (Kinnaur).

Additionally, the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station at Bajaura in Kullu district had initiated its sale earlier on December 9. During its first week, Bajaura station sold 11,512 plants to 292 farmers, taking the total tally to 27,685 plants sold to 829 farmers across the state.

Rising Interest in Crop Diversification

This year, a noticeable trend among farmers indicates an increasing interest in diversifying fruit crops. Alongside the demand for traditional apple varieties, there has been a surge in the purchase of persimmon, kiwifruit, and other stone fruits. This shift highlights the farmers’ inclination toward experimenting with new crops to enhance their orchards’ productivity and profitability.

The university has made over 2 lakh fruit plants available for sale at its various locations. The sale, conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis, will continue in the coming days, providing farmers with further opportunities to access high-quality plants for their orchards.

The annual sale at Nauni and its research centers remains a vital event for farmers, offering them a platform to procure superior fruit plant varieties and diversify their agricultural practices for a more sustainable future.