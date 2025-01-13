Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has entered into a partnership with Una-based Barita Agribusiness Pvt Ltd for the technology transfer of a Carbonated Spiced Apple Ready-to-Serve (RTS) drink. Developed by the university’s Department of Food Science and Technology under a state-funded project, the innovative technology aims to utilize culled apples to create a high-value beverage.

The agreement was formalized at a ceremony held on the university campus, where Dr. Sanjeev Chauhan, UHF Director of Research, and Brajesh Sharma, proprietor of Barita Agribusiness, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Sharma, an alumnus of the university, expressed his excitement about collaborating with his alma mater and pledged to bring the product to market soon.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel emphasized the significance of the initiative for apple growers, who often face low returns for culled apples during the harvest season. He noted that these surplus apples could be transformed into carbonated beverages with substantial market value, offering both economic and health benefits.

The research team, led by Dr. Satish Sharma under the guidance of HOD Dr. Rakesh Sharma, developed three variants: Carbonated Apple Juice, Carbonated Apple RTS, and Spiced Carbonated Apple RTS. These beverages are made from minimally processed fresh apple juice, preserving their nutritional content and offering a healthier alternative to conventional carbonated drinks. Free from preservatives, the drinks remain stable under refrigerated conditions for up to seven months.

This initiative addresses the challenges of postharvest losses while promoting sustainable agricultural practices. Years of research, involving feedback from over 500 individuals, ensured the product’s appeal and market readiness. Barita Agribusiness plans to launch the drinks soon, offering consumers a unique blend of taste, aroma, and nutritional benefits while providing a new revenue stream for farmers.