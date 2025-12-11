Nauni — The Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni will begin its annual sale of fruit plants for farmers from December 15. The university has announced that the sale will be conducted strictly on a first come-first serve basis at its nurseries located in the main campus at Nauni, the Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur, and various research stations across Himachal Pradesh.

This year, the university and its outstations have over 1.80 lakh plants ready for distribution. Farmers will be able to purchase a wide range of planting material, including apple seedlings and rootstock varieties, kiwi, pomegranate, apricot, peach, nectarine, cherry, walnut, persimmon, pear and plum.

For growers from Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi, the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station at Bajaura has already started the sale earlier this week to avoid weather-related difficulties and ensure easier access.

Meanwhile, the dates for the annual plant sale at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Chamba will be announced shortly. Other KVKs and research stations of the university will also begin their sales from December 15, making the planting material accessible to farmers across different regions of the state.