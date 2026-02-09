Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, will launch a week-long awareness drive to manage Alternaria leaf spot and Marssonina leaf blotch diseases in apple orchards from February 10 to 16, 2026. The drive will cover major apple-growing districts of Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Mandi.

In recent years, Alternaria and Marssonina leaf blotch have emerged as serious threats to apple production in Himachal Pradesh. These foliar diseases cause premature leaf fall, reduce fruit size and quality, and lead to heavy yield losses. Experts say humid conditions prevailing in many orchards favour the recurrence of these diseases year after year. In the absence of timely scientific intervention, orchard health and farmers’ incomes continue to suffer.

To tackle the problem, the university has constituted eight expert teams comprising scientists from the main campus at Nauni, Regional Horticultural Research and Training Stations at Mashobra, Bajaura and Sharbo in Kinnaur, along with Krishi Vigyan Kendras at Shimla, Solan, Chamba and Kinnaur. The teams will remain in the field throughout the week, visiting disease-prone apple belts and interacting directly with growers.

During the field visits, scientists will help apple growers identify early symptoms of Alternaria and Marssonina leaf blotch and demonstrate scientifically recommended management practices. A key focus of the campaign will be to discourage indiscriminate and ineffective use of chemical sprays and promote need-based, timely interventions to break the disease cycle.

In Shimla district alone, four teams will cover several apple-growing areas, including Baghi, Ratnari, Kalbog, Theog, Rohru, Chopal, Nankhari and surrounding regions over the seven-day period. Separate teams will also conduct awareness programmes in Kinnaur, Chamba, Kullu and Mandi districts, covering valleys and interior apple belts that are highly vulnerable to these diseases.

The expert teams will be accompanied by officials of the Horticulture Department in their respective areas to ensure better coordination and follow-up at the field level. The awareness drive aims to strengthen farmers’ knowledge of disease identification, preventive measures and integrated management practices.

University officials said the initiative is aimed at ensuring sustainable apple production and improving the livelihoods of apple growers by reducing avoidable losses caused by recurring foliar diseases.