8 tested positive in Sirmour district, 7 have travel history from Haryana

Shimla: Himachal Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu has been home-quarantined after he reportedly came in contact with a person who died of Coronavirus today at Delhi.

The Himachal Pradesh Police department, in its press statement, revealed that a person on 1st June had “visited the Police Headquarter and travelled to Delhi on the same day. Now it has been reliably learnt that he tested positive for novel coronavirus on June 8 in Delhi and passed away on June 9.”

After the surface of virus affected case, the police department, as a precaution measure, has sanitised and sealed the police headquarter building. The press note said

“We are also having the officers and personnel medically tested, who this person may have come in contact with. The officers and personnel tested will remain in self-quarantine till such time as their results come out negative,”

As per report total 30 Police officer and officials, including DGP, have been tested and self-quarantined.

In Sirmour district of the state eight people associated with a pharma firm in Kala Amb have been tested positive. This includes the pharma unit’s owner, his wife and son, who commute daily from Panchkula. CEO of the unit, who hails from Yamunanagar, two other people from Sadhaura and one from Naraingarh, all in Haryana also among the positive from the Coronavirus. One person is from Bag Pashog village in Sarahan.

District Police confirmed that seven people commuted daily from Haryana.

So far, Himachal Pradesh has tested 437 positive from Coronavirus, out of which 237 have fully recovered, while 5 have died from it. 11 patients have migrated out from the state, and thus 184 are active cases in the state. Hamirpur District has maximum 124 positive cases and Kangra has found 115 patients of the Coronavirus.

Shimla district has tested 13 virus cases, Una and Solan districts have tested 49 and 34 cases respectively.

So far virus has tested in 11 districts of the state. Lahaul and Spiti district hasn’t found any coronavirus case so far.

Update: DGP Sanjay Kundu has been tested negative from the Coronavirus.