Biometric verification via Jeevan Pramaan portal to be valid for one year

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Finance Department has announced that state government pensioners can submit their life certificates and other necessary documents from July 1 to September 30, 2025, as per the provisions outlined in the H.P. Treasury Rules and related instructions.

A spokesperson from the department informed that pensioners can download the ‘Life Certificate’ form from the official website of the Treasury Department at http://himkosh.hp.nic.in. After filling out the form and getting it attested, the certificate can be submitted at any district treasury office.

Alternatively, pensioners can generate a digital life certificate using the Jeevan Pramaan portal at https://jeevanpramaan.gov.in, which uses Aadhaar-based biometric authentication. This digital certificate, once generated, will be accepted as a valid life certificate. Facilities for biometric authentication are available at NIC Centres, Treasuries, and Common Service Centres (CSCs) equipped with biometric devices.

For pensioners who are unable to generate a life certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan portal, they may submit a hard copy downloaded from the Himkosh website along with a copy of their Aadhaar card for Aadhaar number seeding with the e-pension system.

Importantly, pensioners submitting their life certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan portal or via biometric authentication at designated centres will not be required to visit the treasuries in person for verification in future years. The biometric verification remains valid for one year, simplifying the process for elderly pensioners.

The Finance Department has urged all pensioners to complete the process within the designated period and take advantage of the digital options to avoid unnecessary travel or delays.