Advanced Study shut for three days after staffer tests positive

Shimla: Coronavirus has reached community spread in the Shimla city, a senior health official has claimed today.

In a statement, Shimla Chief Medical Officer Surekha Chopra said the recent data of COVID-19 cases established community spread of the virus in the Shimla city.

The coronavirus cases are increasing day by day and neither their index cases nor travel history is being found which establishes its community spread, CMO added.

“That was why, the monthly meeting of doctors with ASHA workers was held under the open sky in Shimla on September 7 as open air and sunlight help in reducing the spread of the virus,” she said.

The health and family welfare department of Shimla district has launched a campaign to hold routine meetings and workshops of the health department in the open in hospital premises and the September 7 meeting was a part of this campaign, she added.

The coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh have crossed 8000 mark. Out of which Shimla district has 481 positive cases so far. 186 are active cases of virus, while 282 have recovered. 8 people have succumbed to the virus.

Following the administrative staff tested positive for Covid-19 on today, the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS) in Shimla has been shut for three days for sanitisation.

As per information, an administrative staff member of the advance study had travelled to Shimla from Delhi a few days ago and come in contact with other staff members on his return.

At present, there are 45 scholars in the institute of whom 25 stay at Viceregal Lodge. The institute has a total strength of 170 employees, including 70 regular staffers.