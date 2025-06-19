Extra Charge on Plastic-Packaged Goods to Be Refunded on Returning Wrappers

Shimla: In a bold step towards curbing plastic pollution, the Himachal Pradesh government has notified a Refund Deposit Scheme, under which consumers will pay an extra charge on plastic-packaged products like chips, chocolates and toffees — and get the additional amount refunded by returning the plastic wrappers at designated deposit centers.

The scheme, approved earlier by the state cabinet, has now been formally notified by the Environment Department. Under this initiative, the government aims to reduce single-use plastic by placing responsibility on both consumers and companies.

For instance, a snack that usually costs ₹10 may now be sold for ₹12 or ₹15. The additional charge can be reclaimed by the consumer by depositing the plastic packaging at designated centers. Once the wrapper is submitted, the refund amount will be transferred directly to the person’s bank account through an online system.

High-Powered Committee to Oversee Implementation

To ensure effective execution of the scheme, the government has constituted a high-powered committee headed by the Chief Secretary. Members include administrative secretaries and directors from key departments such as Urban and Rural Development, Public Works, Forest, Tourism, Food and Civil Supplies, Finance, Industry, State Tax and Excise, and Health. The Secretary (Environment) will act as the committee’s coordinator.

This committee will frame the policy, guidelines, and procedures for the scheme. A dedicated non-profit society will also be set up to oversee day-to-day functioning.

Refund Infrastructure and Monitoring

The Secretary (Environment) will chair the board of this society, which includes top officials like the Director Urban Development, PCCF (Forest), MD Milkfed, and the heads of Health, Tourism, Industry, Pollution Control Board, and Information and Public Relations.

This system aims to cover packaging from widely consumed plastic items such as Kurkure, chips, chocolates, and toffees, which often end up as non-biodegradable litter across towns, rivers, and forests.

Plastic Waste Threat to Himachal’s Fragile Ecology

Plastic waste has become a major menace across all hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. From Shimla and Manali to Dharamshala and Kasauli, heaps of discarded wrappers, bottles, and bags are now a common sight, particularly during the tourist season. This unregulated littering poses a serious threat to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem, clogging drains, polluting water sources, and endangering wildlife. The plastic also takes centuries to degrade, leading to long-term soil and water contamination. With the mountains already facing the pressures of climate change, unchecked plastic pollution only worsens environmental degradation and undermines the state’s eco-tourism appeal.

While the new scheme marks a first-of-its-kind effort in India to link plastic waste with direct monetary incentives, its success will depend on public participation, awareness, and seamless digital implementation. All eyes are now on how efficiently this ambitious model rolls out in practice.