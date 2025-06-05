70 Tourists Rescued from Chamba’s Sache Jot; Rainfall 103% Above Normal in First Four Days of June

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is reeling under unseasonal cold weather as snow, rain, and hail lashed several parts of the state on Wednesday. Snowfall was reported on the high peaks of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, and Shimla’s Chanshal area. Hailstorms accompanied the rainfall in Shimla, while rain was recorded across five districts—Shimla, Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Chamba.

The sudden change in weather triggered rescue efforts in the Chamba district. On Tuesday night, 70 tourists were stranded due to heavy snowfall at Sache Jot. The district administration successfully rescued and relocated them safely to Pangi. While the Dodra Kwar road, blocked by snow, has been reopened for vehicular movement, the road to Sache Jot remains closed.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla has forecast more rain and thunderstorms for Thursday, with clear weather expected to return from Friday. The abrupt dip in temperatures has brought an unusual winter-like chill in June, particularly in high-altitude and valley regions.

In Koksar valley, night temperatures dropped below freezing. Day temperatures across the state were also recorded nearly five degrees below the seasonal average. Cold winds swept through Lahaul, Pangi, and Kinnaur valleys, where residents experienced a December-like freeze in early June. Locals have begun wearing coats and woollens, usually packed away during this time of the year.

Snowfall continued on the peaks of Rohtang, while the lower regions of Lahaul and Kullu experienced rainfall. In Dharamshala and the surrounding areas, cold winds and light rain disrupted daily routines. Una district remained mostly clear in the morning, though a light drizzle was reported in the evening.

According to the Meteorological Department, the state received 103 percent more rainfall than usual from June 1 to June 4. Against a normal of 6.9 mm, Himachal recorded 14 mm of rain in this period. However, the distribution has varied across districts. Kangra, Lahaul-Spiti, and Una have received less than normal rainfall—47%, 6%, and 20% below average, respectively.

Other districts witnessed a dramatic increase in rainfall. Bilaspur received 393% more rain than normal, Sirmaur 361%, Shimla 280%, Solan 233%, Mandi 134%, Hamirpur 129%, Chamba 101%, Kullu 51%, and Kinnaur 56%.

Meanwhile, fruit growers have taken a hit. In Chamba, rain and thunderstorm activity on Tuesday night caused damage to apple orchards, worrying farmers who now fear losses during harvest.

Meteorologists and locals say such a sharp and sustained cold spell in June has not been seen in decades, marking a highly unusual start to the summer in the hill state.