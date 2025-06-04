Govt says move aimed at maintaining academic continuity; surplus staff to be rationalised

Shimla: To ensure academic stability in government educational institutions, the Himachal Pradesh Government has issued a blanket ban on the transfers of teachers working in government schools and colleges with effect from June 5, 2025. The ban will remain in force until the end of the current academic session on March 31, 2026.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar issued a notification on Wednesday confirming the decision. According to the government, the move is aimed at maintaining continuity in the learning environment and preventing disruptions during the academic year.

This step comes after the department was inundated with over 18,000 transfer requests, many of which were accompanied by DO (Demi-Official) notes from ministers and MLAs. Of these, nearly 8,000 transfers had already been approved and executed, but the remaining applications will now be set aside.

Officials said that last year too, the government had decided against allowing transfers of teachers throughout the year to bring stability to the teaching system. This year, the same approach has been extended with a strict enforcement window starting June 5.

The Education Department will now focus on rationalising surplus teaching staff based on student strength. “The rationalisation process had been delayed due to the overwhelming transfer requests. With this ban now in place, we will deploy teachers more efficiently according to the enrolment figures in schools,” said an official.

The ban applies across all government schools and colleges in the state and is seen as part of broader administrative reforms to strengthen the state’s education system.