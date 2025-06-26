Rooms Categorised into Silver, Gold, and Diamond; Security, Local Cuisine, and Cultural Promotion Made Mandatory

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has notified the Homestay Rules-2025, bringing several significant changes for homestay and Bed & Breakfast (B&B) operators across the state. The Tourism and Civil Aviation Department on Wednesday issued a notification that abolishes the need for police or panchayat No Objection Certificates (NOCs) and introduces a structured registration system with revised fees and new compliance norms.

The move aims to streamline the homestay registration process, promote local culture, and ensure better services and safety standards for tourists. Importantly, operators will now be required to pay registration and renewal fees, and follow mandatory safety, hygiene, and staffing protocols.

No More NOC Requirement; Registration Now Online

As per the new rules, homestay owners will no longer need to obtain NOCs from the police or panchayat. Registration will now be done through an e-service portal, and applications will be processed within 60 days. If no decision is taken within this period, applications meeting all criteria will be deemed approved.

Revised Fee Structure and Categories

Homestays have been categorised into Silver, Gold, and Diamond classes with separate registration fee slabs:

Silver Category : ₹8,000 (Municipal Corporation), ₹5,000 (TCP area), ₹3,000 (Panchayat)

: ₹8,000 (Municipal Corporation), ₹5,000 (TCP area), ₹3,000 (Panchayat) Gold Category : ₹12,000 (MC), ₹8,000 (TCP), ₹6,000 (Panchayat)

: ₹12,000 (MC), ₹8,000 (TCP), ₹6,000 (Panchayat) Diamond Category: ₹18,000 (MC), ₹12,000 (TCP), ₹10,000 (Panchayat)

Women entrepreneurs will receive an additional 5% discount, and homestays in remote Pangi will get a 50% fee discount. A 10% rebate is also offered for paying registration for three years in advance.

Size Criteria and Amenities; GST and Utilities

The minimum room sizes have been revised:

Already built homes : Double bed – 100 sq. ft., Single bed – 80 sq. ft., Bathroom – 25 sq. ft.

: Double bed – 100 sq. ft., Single bed – 80 sq. ft., Bathroom – 25 sq. ft. New construction: Double bed – 120 sq. ft., Single bed – 100 sq. ft., Bathroom – 30 sq. ft.

Homestays can have a maximum of six rooms (12 beds). Each unit must have attached toilets, although separate facilities are allowed in rural areas.

Except for the Silver category, homestays in Gold and Diamond categories will come under GST and TIN regulations and receive electricity and water at commercial rates. Silver category units will continue to enjoy domestic utility rates.

Cultural Promotion and Safety Norms

Operators will be required to serve Himachali cuisine and promote local handicrafts and architecture in their units. To enhance safety and service quality, the following conditions will be mandatory:

CCTV installation

Fire extinguishers

Separate entrance and emergency exits

Minimum wages for staff

Cleanliness standards

Medical contact details displayed

Security guard arrangements

Passport documentation for foreign tourists

Additionally, homestay owners must maintain guest registers, issue verified bills, and provide online payment options.

Improving Ease of Business and Tourism Standards

Tourism officials say the revamped rules are aimed at encouraging responsible tourism while promoting ease of doing business for genuine homestay owners. The removal of bureaucratic barriers like NOCs and simplified room size norms will make it easier for private homeowners to register their units.

However, the inclusion of stringent safety measures and commercial regulations for premium categories is expected to raise the overall standard of tourism infrastructure in the state.

The government has warned that violations of the new norms will attract strict action and reiterated that all homestay units must register with the Tourism Department to operate legally.