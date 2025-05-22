Dharamshala – The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) on Wednesday declared the revised results of the Class 12 examinations. Following objections from students, parents, teachers’ unions, and private school associations, the Board reviewed the earlier result and admitted a mistake in the evaluation process. As a result, the pass percentage has increased by 5.50 percent, taking the overall pass rate from 83.14 percent to 88.64 percent.

The error occurred because the answer key of the OMR sheet of a cancelled paper was mistakenly sent for scanning, and the marks of that paper were added to students’ final scores. After reviewing the issue, HPBOSE corrected the results and released a revised list on its website. Students have reportedly gained an increase of 5 to 13 marks after the revision.

According to the revised data, a total of 86,373 students appeared for the Class 12 exams this year. Initially, 71,591 students had passed, but with the revised result, the number of passing students has risen to 76,315. This means that 4,722 additional students have now cleared the exam. The number of students who failed has dropped from 8,581 to 5,868, and those placed in the compartment category have reduced from 5,847 to 3,838.

The revised results have also caused significant changes in the merit list. Mehak of the Science stream, who earlier topped the state with 486 marks, now has 498 marks but retains the first position. Khushi, who was earlier in second place with 483 marks, now has 494 but has moved to the third position. Meanwhile, Jahnvi and Ankita, both previously with 483 marks, now have 495 marks each and have moved up to the second position. Other students in the top rankings have also seen shifts in their positions due to the revised marks.

HPBOSE Secretary Dr. Major Vishal Sharma confirmed that the revised results are now available on the board’s website. He also informed that the final merit list will be released only after the processes of re-evaluation and re-inspection are completed. The last date to apply for revaluation is June 5. Students can apply by paying Rs 1,000 per subject for revaluation and Rs 800 per subject for re-inspection. Earlier, the deadline was June 1.