Nauni/Solan: Noted Agri Scientist and Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry Nauni Vice-Chancellor Dr. Parvinder Kaushal has advised fruits growers to strictly follow scientific advisory to raise healthy plantations.

Dr. Kaushal, while addressing farmers during temperate plants sale of varsity, emphasised to follow scientific advisory to raise healthy fruit plants.

He said that “the farmers hold a lot of trust in the planting material prepared by the university, and thus there is a huge demand for it from throughout the country.”

Dr Kaushal added that “good-quality planting material was a prerequisite for ensuring good returns in horticulture and therefore it was important that the farmers follow the scientific advisories for planting, crop production and protection.”

The University’s annual sale of temperate fruits planting material began today at the University’s main campus and Krishi Vigyan Kendra Solan.

Videos on layout and planting of fruit crops, natural farming system for fruit plants, varieties in apple and mango were also played during the event.

Ensuring strict compliance of COVID 19 guidelines, the university has invited limited number of farmers who had applied for plants by filling the online demand form.