Meets Union Health Minister Nadda and Jal Shakti Minister Patil in Delhi

New Delhi – Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda and sought enhanced central assistance to strengthen health infrastructure across the state. In a separate meeting, he also held discussions with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil on critical water resource projects, including Kishau and Renuka dams.

During his meeting with J.P. Nadda, the Chief Minister highlighted the state’s requirements under central health schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and the National Health Mission. He stressed the need for the establishment of a dedicated cancer care centre in Himachal and urged for the introduction of advanced medical technologies and modern equipment in government hospitals.

Sukhu also appealed for a relaxation in the eligibility criteria for various central schemes and requested the early release of pending funds to expedite health initiatives. In response, Union Minister Nadda assured full support from the Centre and said Himachal’s interests would be safeguarded.

Later, the Chief Minister called on Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil and raised key concerns regarding the Kishau Hydro Electric Project. He advocated for the state’s rights in the project and proposed that the financial burden should either be entirely borne by the Government of India or shared among major beneficiary states like Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

On the Renuka Dam project, the Chief Minister demanded appropriate consideration for the Local Area Development Fund and the free power component for the state. He emphasised that while hydroelectric projects are important for national development, the environmental and social impacts must be responsibly addressed, and affected states should be justly compensated.

CM Sukhu also urged for the early release of the pending amount under the Jal Jeevan Mission to improve rural water supply infrastructure in Himachal.