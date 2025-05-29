Minister orders action within 15 days after probe finds illegal promotions costing ₹25 crore annually

Shimla – Twenty Associate Professors appointed in Polytechnic Colleges of Himachal Pradesh are set to be demoted after a departmental probe revealed serious irregularities in their promotion process. The state’s Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani has issued directions to the department’s secretary to take action within 15 days and submit a report on the steps taken.

According to departmental officials, these promotions were granted in 2020, but a recent complaint alleged that the promotions violated established norms, particularly those related to eligibility criteria and educational experience. The complaint also flagged that several such promotion cases were already under judicial review.

Upon the minister’s directions, a preliminary investigation was conducted by the Technical Education Department, which confirmed that the promotions were indeed against the rules. The appointed Associate Professors were found ineligible, yet they were granted higher designations and pay scales, resulting in an estimated additional burden of ₹25 crore annually on the government treasury.

Officials said the promotions amounted to misuse of public funds and undermined the merit-based structure of appointments in the technical education system. The minister’s letter, addressed to the Technical Education Secretary, emphasised immediate corrective action and accountability.